MGM Sprinfield casino officially opens August 24th

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Resorts International announced Thursday morning that their new casino in Massachusetts is set to open on August 24th.

“A testament to a decade of collaboration between the City of Springfield and MGM Resorts, MGM Springfield will pay tribute to the city’s legacy and celebrate its bright future, while introducing a stellar array of hospitality and entertainment experiences that will attract guests from New England and beyond,” said Michael Mathis, President of MGM Springfield. “We are incredibly proud to debut what we believe will become the region’s premier entertainment destination and play a role in an exciting renaissance for Springfield.”

The casino will feature an expansive 125,000-square-foot gaming floor will feature approximately 2,550 slot machines, 120 gaming tables, a poker room and high-limit VIP gaming area for a variety of experiences.

There’s also shops, entertainment and restaurants.

