× National popular vote bill clears Connecticut House

HARTFORD — Legislation is advancing to the Senate that adds Connecticut to a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

The House of Representatives narrowly passed the bill by a 73-71 vote on Thursday. Last year House leaders tabled the bill after about 90 minutes of debate.

Proponents say the legislation ensures every vote gets counted and the candidate with the most votes wins. Democratic Rep. Jonathan Steinberg predicts voters will be more engaged and less disenfranchised if Connecticut joins the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Ten states and the District of Columbia have signed on since 2006.

But opponents warn Connecticut would lose its ability to influence the national election, predicting no candidates will campaign in the state.