HARTFORD -- Danny Meyer is the man behind Shake Shack, which started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in NYC back in 2003, and now has restaurants all over the world.

The latest Shake Shack opens Friday in Corbins Corner, West Hartford – and he joined us Thursday to talk about the success behind one of the restaurant worlds best known spots, and how eating there can help raise money for the Hole in the Wall Gang camp.