Woman finds postal worker throwing packages at her door

HOUSTON (WCVB) — You may suspect your mail has been roughed up, but actually seeing it happen can be even more infuriating.

“I was sitting here in the living room and I heard boxes drop hard,” Andrea Rosenbaum said.

Hearing the commotion made Rosenbaum decide to take a look at her surveillance video. She said she was shocked to see the mail carrier toss not one, but two packages onto the porch before leaving.

“It was scattered on the floor, instead of being nice like it usually was,” Rosenbaum said.

Nothing was broken this time, but Rosenbaum has a message for the postal worker.

“People pay money for them, and just be careful,” Rosenbaum said. “Just think of it like if it was your package.”

