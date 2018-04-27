Chance for showers Friday; Summer warmth to start next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some sun is possible first thing in the morning on Friday with rain breaking out by afternoon. Some of that rain could be heavy at times with highs in the 50s. The good news is the rain is in and out fairly quickly. By the evening commute the worst is over with just a few lingering showers.

This weekend looks pretty decent with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and the chance for an isolated shower. Saturday will be the warmer half of the weekend with highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday will be cooler as we drop back into the 50s. There is a slight chance for a lingering shower in the morning followed by clearing skies and breezy conditions.

Looking ahead to some real summer warmth? You may not have to wait too long. 70s are likely starting on Tuesday with 80s in the forecast by Wednesday and Thursday of next week (inland). A taste of summer!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Becoming cloudy with a period of rain in the afternoon. High: Upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, mild, chance passing shower late-day and at night. High: mid 60s - near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Mix sun and clouds. High: Low 60s.

TUESDAY: A taste of early summer! Sunny. High: Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Near 80.

