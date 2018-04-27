Foodie Friday: Big Steve’s Grill in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Everything is bigger in Plainville, especially at Big Steve’s Grill where the portions are plentiful, the food is fantastic and the creativity is curious.

This family run joint has a vast menu that is all homemade – like the Bacon Bomber Burger that is infused with cheese and bacon with just about any topping you can ask for, including an egg!

The chili is full of taste and is made with Big Steve’s secret spices and is good alone or on just about everything, including the big Hot Dogs!

If you like soup, try a cup of the baked potato, it will leaving you asking for more. Salads, sandwiches, pizza, you name it, Big Steve’s has it.

Owner Steve Andrikis uses only the freshest ingredients and says he only makes food that he would eat, so you can taste the quality in every bite.

“It’s important for us to do everything right,” Big Steve said smiling. “Our customers deserve only the best and we have to make sure that we keep that in mind everyday.”

And customers like Courtney R. couldn’t agree more as she writes this on Facebook, “Just ate at Big Steve’s. 100% recommend. Huge menu, great food. I got a Philly cheese steak with some mayo & my boyfriend got a bomber burger stuffed with cheese and bacon, topped with an egg and mushrooms. So filling and yummy.

And, if you have room, Big Steve’s saves the best for last, as in dessert! If the fried Oreo’s, fried Twinkies, fried cheesecake & fried Pop Tarts aren’t enough, they just added fried dough to the mix. These are NOT for the faint of heart and will no doubt leave you satisfied!!