× Governor Malloy signs bill allowing undocumented students financial aid

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy is hosting a ceremony at the State Capitol, where he will sign legislation that allows undocumented students attending Connecticut public colleges and universities the opportunity to qualify for the state’s system of financial aid, which they already pay into through their existing tuition. The legislation is Senate Bill 4, An Act Assisting Students Without Legal Immigration Status with the Cost of College.