How well do you know Connecticut’s small businesses? Take our quiz!

Can you answer all questions correctly? Find out below, and be sure to support your favorite Connecticut small business during Small Business Week, Sunday, April 29th through Saturday, May 5th!

New Britian is home to which oldest soda bottling company in New England?

A. Avery’s Soda

B. Foxon Park

C. Fizzy Lifting Drink LLC

D. Castle Beverages

To reveal the answer highlight here > The correct answer is A, Avery’s soda! Avery’s has been in business in the same red barn it started in, in 1904! Crack open one of their classic flavors today!

Where was the first hamburger in the US invented?

A. Hartford

B. Meriden

C. New Haven

D. Mootown

To reveal the answer highlight here > The correct answer is C, New Haven! Hamburgers were invented by Louis Lassen in 1900 at Louis’ Lunch located at 261 Crown St, which is still operating to this very day!

What famous candy company is based out of Orange, CT?

A. Necco

B. The PEZ Candy Company

C. MARS

D. Carrot Candy Co.

To reveal the answer highlight here > The correct answer is B, The PEZ Candy Company! You can still visit the PEZ Factory today for a tour of where they make those small blocks of sweetness!

Which Inn in Connecticut is the oldest operating in the country?

A. The Griswold Inn

B. The Bee and Thistle Inn

C. Inn at Middletown

D. Old Mother Hubbard’s

To reveal the answer highlight here > The correct answer is A, The Griswold Inn! Located in Essex, CT, The Griswold Inn first opened its doors in 1776. You can visit their tap room which was originally a school house built in 1735.

Connecticut is home to the oldest steam powered Cider Mill in the country, where can you find it?

A. Norwich

B. Mystic

C. Rockville

D. Ansonia

To reveal the answer highlight here > The correct answer is B, Mystic! B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill has been operating by the Clyde family for 6 generations starting in 1881! You can visit the cider mill from September to December to shop their products and see demonstrations of how they make their ciders!