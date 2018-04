× Life threatening injury reported at construction accident in Vernon

VERNON — Officials say a woman has life threatening injuries after falling at a construction site.

The woman, in her 40s, was flown to Hartford Hospital.

The fall happened around 7:30 a.m., where she fell around 10 feet, first story to the basement through the floor hole for the stairs.

She works for a private contractor through a construction company.

This is a developing story.