× FOX61 partners with Make-A-Wish Connecticut to highlight local families

HARTFORD — FOX61 is joining up with Make-A-Wish Connecticut to spotlight children’s wishes and the positive benefits of those wishes.

Each week on FOX61’s “Make-A-Wish Stories of Hope” we will introduce viewers to a Connecticut child and their family, healthcare professionals and the communities that help to grant wishe that have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give kids with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival.

The first “Make-A-Wish Stories of HOPE” will air on Monday during the FOX61 News at 10 p.m. After that, future stories will air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. with a rebroadcast on Wednesday and the Sunday morning news.

“This partnership with FOX 61 is huge for us. We estimate that we’re currently reaching about 80 percent of eligible kids in Connecticut,” said Pam Keough, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut. “That means there’s still a lot of kids out there who are missing out on life-changing wish journeys and our hope is that these weekly stories will help us reach them. Reaching more kids also means we’re going to need even more support from our community, and viewers at home are going to learn about the countless ways they can make wishes come true here in Connecticut.”

“It’s especially meaningful to partner with Make-A-Wish Connecticut, who brings happiness to people when they need it most,” said Jon Hitchcock, VP, General Manager, FOX 61 and WCCT. “Together, we will be able to expand the foundation’s reach and increase the awareness of its mission, leading to more wishes being granted to children with critical illnesses in Connecticut.”