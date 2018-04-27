Shake Shack and other new stores pop up in West Hartford’s Corbin’s Corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – Business is booming in a popular section of West Hartford.

New developments at Corbin’s Corner in West Hartford are now open for business. One of the main attraction’s is the new Shake Shack.

All day Friday afternoon, customers lined up around the block to get their fix of burgers and fries.

“I’m a big fan of Shake Shack. I’ve been to Shake Shack many times in New York and I’m pretty pumped up that they’re here in Hartford,” said one happy patron outside the new location.

A Sacks 5th Avenue also opened up to customers on Friday along with an REI Outdoor Recreation store.

All day, vendors set up inside the parking lot, giving away free prizes to customers. REI employees said the new locations offers several benefits.

“We’re visible from I-84 so we’ve got a lot more visibility, a lot more accessibility to the folks that are going to be joining us,” said Paige Cox, a store manager at REI.

The outdoor store is also giving back in other ways too. Membership dues to the store are used for grants for other organizations such as the Connecticut Forest and Park Association.

Money is used to maintain the Clue Blaze Trails that run all throughout the state.

Hanging Hill Brewing Company is also working With REI. They’ve created a special beer in conjunction with the outdoor store. Part of the proceeds will also go to the Connecticut Forests and Parks association.

Vendors and prize giveaways will be going on at Corbin’s Corner all weekend.

The first 200 customers in line at REI will receive a free water bottle and a gift card.