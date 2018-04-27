Sunny Saturday with temps in the mid-60s; Summer warmth starts next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light showers, drizzle and areas of fog will continue through this evening. But the steady and heaviest rain is over with. Still, it will remain damp tonight with lows in the 40s.

Saturday will start off a bit gray with clouds breaking for sunshine as the day progresses. By afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. There is a slight chance for a late day shower in western Connecticut. But there is a better chance for a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday looks mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. There is a chance for a shower early in the day and then an isolated shower in the afternoon. Overall, we’re not expecting much in the way of rain but it might be damp from time to time with highs in the 50s.

Behind the cold front there is a small mass of arctic air that will be situated directly over the state on Monday. Because of this there is a significant chance for a frost Monday morning with low temperatures dropping to the low to mid 30’s. (Important for gardeners) It will be colder in the higher elevations and a littler warmer in the CT River Valley. Temperatures will then rebound nicely for Tuesday with highs in the low 70’s.

After that, high pressure will push through the middle Atlantic region creating a Bermuda High-like situation which will advect warm air into New England. That along with Low pressure developing in the upper Great Lakes will cause temperatures to sky rocket Wednesday and Thursday as the southerly flow intensifies. High temperatures will top out in the low to maybe even the mid 80’s Wednesday and Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Chance for a light shower, areas of fog and drizzle. Low: mid-upper 40s.

SATURDAY:Morning clouds break for sunshine. High: mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, cooler, breezy. Chance for a shower. High: mid-upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a sprinkle. High: 50s to near 60 degrees.,

TUESDAY: Warming up! Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s. Upper 60s for the shoreline.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Near 80. Low 70s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Sunny, summer-feel. High: Low/mid 80’s. Mid 70s shoreline.

