WATCH: Video shows woman smash Popeyes window over meal

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for the woman who harassed employees and broke a window at a Staten Island Popeyes earlier this month.

On Apr. 8 around 8:32 p.m., an intoxicated woman entered a Popeyes restaurant in Westerleigh and may have mixed up Popeyes' "$4 Wicked Good Deal" with Wendy’s "4 for $4 menu," said police.

She grew angry and began to harass the restaurant’s staff about her meal, but proceeded to eat her food, said police.

Before leaving, the woman made obscene gestures at the employees and used a chair to break a glass window, video surveillance shows.

She fled the scene inside a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction, police said.