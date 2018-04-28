2 NYPD officers save choking 8-day-old baby in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A Bronx mother is thanking NYPD officers for giving her baby boy a second chance at life.

Baby Ray, now just 2-weeks-old, was breathing and peacefully sleeping Friday at the 48th precinct in the Bronx.

According to PIX11, Officers Elizabeth Velazquez and Daniel Wynohradnyk were sitting in their patrol car on April 19 when they saw Ray’s mother, Lizabeth, running and screaming for help. She told them she was feeding her infant, when all of a sudden he choked on the milk and stopped breathing.

Velazquez and Wynohradnyk quickly jumped into action.

“We ran, started doing CPR and chest compressions, my maternal instinct kicked in right away,” Velazquez said.

