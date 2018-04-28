× Man involved in fatal crash turns himself in

WESTPORT–Jessie Zoeski turned himself in to the Connecticut State Police Troop G on Friday April 27, over a year after he caused a car crash that killed a juvenile.

On April 20th 2017, a fatal crash involving 4 people in 3 different vehicles occurred on I-95 Northbound near exit 17.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at Norwalk Hospital after being rushed there with a serious head injury. The other people involved in the accident were evaluated for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident was a compilation of speeding, distracted driving, and following too close to a vehicle. Zorski,30, was charged with all these violations including misconduct with a motor vehicle. He posted a $100,000 cash bail and is expected to appear at the Norwalk Superior Court on May 9th.