× Man shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD – Major Crimes Detectives from the Hartford Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting.

The city’s ‘shot-spotter’ system detected gunfire about half-past midnight last night. When police responded to that alert near 719 Wethersfield Avenue, they found a 19 year old city man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are not yet identifying the victim. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Hartford Police Department.