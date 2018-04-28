× Pursuit leads to crash; Police capture man wanted in fatal accident and recent shooting

HARTFORD – A dramatic early morning chase through the streets of Hartford’s south end resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, and the capture of a man wanted by police since another crash in February.

According to spokesman Lt. Paul Cicero, about 7:30 Saturday morning police and fire personnel were called to the area of New Britain Avenue and Zion Street for a report of person in a parked car who might have been in medical distress. When they got there, the driver woke up, and fled in the car. As he did, he struck a Hartford Fire Department truck, but continued fleeing west on New Britain Avenue until he struck a utility pole and then crashed into an unoccupied house at the intersection of Nepaug Street. The driver had leg injuries; he was taken into custody and given medical care. A firearm was found in the car.

When police identified the driver, they knew why he fled. 24 year old Joseph Barreto was wanted in connection with a deadly car crash on February 19th at the intersection of Ward St and Zion St. Police believe that Barreto was driving a car stolen out of New Britain, ran a red light causing a fatal accident, and then fled on foot. Barreto was also wanted for a shooting on Tuesday of this week.

The charges from those previous incidents include Criminal Attempt Assault 1st, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Manslaughter 2nd degree, and other charges. He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.