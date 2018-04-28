Warm and sunny today, showers tonight. Clouds and lower temps for Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will feature warm weather, perfect for outdoor activities! By the evening, you can expect showers to develop from the west. That complex of showers will bring temps back below average.

These clouds, cold temps and rain chances will stick around through Tuesday.. By then, a warm airmass will bring a thorough warm spell to the state. in fact, temps could eclipse 80 for several days. It won’t qualify as a heat wave (that takes 3 days of 85 or more) but it’ll feel like it.

Expect a chance for rainfall on the back side of this stunning warmth, which should knock temps back some… but not entirely. All signs point to prolonged spring warmth!

SATURDAY:Morning clouds break for sunshine. High: mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, cooler, breezy. Chance for a shower. High: mid-upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a sprinkle. High: 50s to near 60 degrees.,

TUESDAY: Warming up! Partly cloudy. High: Low 70s. Upper 60s for the shoreline.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Near 80. Low 70s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Sunny, summer-feel. High: Low/mid 80’s. Mid 70s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s. Mid 70s shoreline.

