1 killed, 1 injured in North Stonington crash

NORTH STONINGTON — One man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash late Saturday.

Stephon Hodge, 21, of Mystic, died from injuries he suffered when the car he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

Carston Logan, 17, of Stonington, was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash happened shortly before midnight, on Rt. 184, near the intersection of Stillman Road.

State police are investigating the accident.