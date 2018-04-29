× 5 CT towns make safest in America list

HARTFORD — The state boasts five towns on a list of America’s safest municipalities compiled by a home security company.

The towns listed and their ranks were:

54 – Darien

61 – Ridgefield

67 – Newtown

83 – Cheshire

100 – South Windsor

Safewise compiled the report with information from the FBI. The report also pointed out the fact that violent crime has dropped nearly by a third in the past 20 years. The report said, “Analyzing the FBI report, we discovered the crime rate among northeastern states was approximately 30% less than the national average.”

The report also said the Northeast was the safest region in the country. Some of the towns on the list reported as few as eight property crimes for every 1,000 people, which comes to 67% less than the national property crime rate.