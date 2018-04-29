× 5 more die of flu in the state

HARTFORD — Five more people died of flu related causes over the past week according to state officials.

A total of 146 deaths have been linked to the flu in the state since August 2017. Over 3,245 patients had been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu during that same period.

The state Department of Public Health has said most of the deaths were among people who were 65 or older. At least three children have died.

“Influenza activity in Connecticut, which had decreased from its peak in early February, remains elevated and had actually increased during the previous several weeks, in part, due to increased circulation of

influenza B viruses,” according to a DPH statement.