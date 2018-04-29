Cloudy and cooler Sunday and Monday, then a warm-up

Clouds, cooler temperatures and chances for showers will stick around through Monday. High pressure will move in by Tuesday and deliver plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through the end of the week. High pressure will drift off the southeast coast and transport a warm air mass that will bring a taste of summer with temperatures jumping into the 80s by Wednesday, and continue through Friday.
A cold front will deliver a band of showers by Saturday that will drop temperatures back to seasonal levels.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Rain tapering to scattered showers cooler. High: mid-upper 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower. High: 50s to near 60 degrees.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 70s. Upper 60s for the shoreline.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Near 80. Low 70s shoreline.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, summer-feel. High: Low/mid 80’s. Mid 70s shoreline.
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s. Mid 70s shoreline.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 60s
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne
Or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne