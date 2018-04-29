Cool & showery today and Monday; a taste of summer middle and end of week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds, cooler temperatures and chances for showers will stick around through Monday. High pressure will move in by Tuesday and deliver plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through the end of the week. High pressure will drift off the southeast coast and transport a warm air mass that will bring a taste of summer with temperatures jumping into the 80s by Wednesday, and continue through Friday.

A cold front will deliver a band of showers by Saturday that will drop temperatures back to seasonal levels.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain tapering to scattered showers cooler. High: mid-upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower. High: 50s to near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 70s. Upper 60s for the shoreline.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Near 80. Low 70s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, summer-feel. High: Low/mid 80’s. Mid 70s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s. Mid 70s shoreline.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 60s

