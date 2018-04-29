Cool & showery today and Monday; a taste of summer middle and end of week!

Posted 8:05 AM, April 29, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08AM, April 29, 2018

Clouds, cooler temperatures and chances for showers will stick around through Monday.   High pressure will move in by Tuesday and deliver plenty of sunshine and a warming trend through the end of the week.  High pressure will drift off the southeast coast and transport a warm air mass that will bring a taste of summer with temperatures jumping into the 80s by Wednesday, and continue through Friday.

A cold front will deliver a band of showers by Saturday that will drop temperatures back to seasonal levels.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain tapering to scattered showers  cooler.   High: mid-upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower. High: 50s to near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 70s. Upper 60s for the shoreline.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Near 80. Low 70s shoreline.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, summer-feel.  High: Low/mid 80’s. Mid 70s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s. Mid 70s shoreline.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 60s

