The Real Story – Crumbling foundations

Connecticut families whose homes have crumbling foundations express doubt that Congress will pass two new pieces of legislation, each of which calls for $100M in financial assistance to replace those foundations.

One bill, sponsored by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, calls for FEMA, the federal disaster agency, to provide $100M, and the other, sponsored by Sen. Christopher Murphy, would have an additional $100M come from HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The families also express frustration that there's been no federal investigation of their claims that state officials were made aware of the problem as early as 2003 (when Blumenthal was the state attorney general), but took no action.

Guests: Tim Heim, Willington homeowner and President of the Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements, and Linda Tofolowski, Stafford homeowner.