The Real Story – Team 26

Gun control" issues are prompting another "Ride from Newtown to Washington" (May 5 - 8). A team of 26 cyclists has been making the trip annually, since March 2013, in response to the shooting massacre that had claimed 26 lives at Sandy Hook Elementary School three months earlier.

This year, the group is pushing Congress for a federal ban on AR-15 rifles, like the one used at Newtown and at other school shootings, including the most recent one in Florida.

Guest: Monte Frank, Newtown resident, leader of "Team 26".

Frank also updates his independent run for lieutenant governor, alongside Oz Griebel, the former long-time leader of the Hartford area's chamber of commerce organization, Metro-Hartford Alliance.