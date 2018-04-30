× ‘13 Reasons Why’ season 2 premiere date, trailer revealed

Netflix will premiere “13 Reasons Why” season 2, on May 2018.

On Monday, Netflix released a trailer of its hit teen-suicide drama. Netflix tweeted out the 1:26 trailer with a caption saying “The tapes were just the beginning. May 18.”

The tapes were just the beginning. May 18. pic.twitter.com/MZczjM1fP3 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018

Earlier in the day, Netflix teased its followers with a post saying “The truth is developing” attached with two photos.

The truth is developing. https://t.co/rbdTfEYuec — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018

“13 Reasons Why” is based on best-selling author Jay Asher’s 2007 young adult book of the same title. Actress and pop star Selena Gomez co-produced the 13-episode Netflix adaptation.

The series, which premiered March 31, follows the fictional story of a teenage girl named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who leaves behind 13 mysterious audio recordings on cassette tapes after killing herself. She addresses each recording to a person who she says played a role in her tragic decision to end her own life.