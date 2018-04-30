CBIA officials claim sexual harassment training mandate can hurt small businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Under current law, businesses with 50 or more employees are required to hire professionals to train staff about state issued sexual harassment policies.

Senate bill 132 would lower that threshold from 50 employees to three.

“Requiring businesses with three or more employees that’s probably a little excessive,” said Eric Gjede from the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

He claims the bill forces small businesses to train its employees which can be expensive.

“It ranges anywhere from $100-$150 per employee. It’s usually taught by legal professionals,” he said.

Professionals like attorney Ryan O’Donnell, represents small businesses that are dealing with sexual harassment claims.

He said under the current mandate, after a sexual harassment claim, an employer can follow state issues instructions and train their own employees making them eligible for certain protections.

“They can mount what’s called an affirmative defense and say look, we’ve done all the right things that should count for something and that’s taken into strong consideration if charges are filed against them.

This new mandate would strip that,” said O’Donnell.

Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney said the bill is beneficial for business.

“People need to know that they will be safe in the workplace,” said Senator Looney. “It will help them improve employee morale. It will help them avoid lawsuits that will be damaging and disruptive personnel practices.”

Senator Looney said it doesn’t have to be expensive for business thanks to the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (CHRO).

“The CHRO is willing to do the training in most cases and it won’t cost the employers anything at all just scheduling the time to have the training session with their employees.”

The legislative session ends on May 9th. Senator Looney said he is open to negotiations only if the outcome is still favorable.

