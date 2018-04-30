× CCSU director of student conduct charged with kidnapping in domestic incident

NEW BRITAIN — A Central Connecticut State University Administrator has been placed on leave after being charged in connection with a domestic violence incident last week.

According to a campus wide email by Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro, director of the Office of Student Conduct, Christopher Dukes, has been placed on administrative leave.

The email went on to state Dukes was notified he is not allowed access to campus until the University conducts an investigation.

This comes after Dukes was charged last week in Hartford with first-degree kidnapping and strangulation. He appeared in court on Monday.

Dukes is also being charged with second-degree threatening, third-degree assault, second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a child.

CCSU said Peter Troiano, Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, is working with Stephanie Reis, Assistant Director of the Office of Student Conduct, to ensure services and support for students offered through the Office of Student Conduct.

Toro assured students and faculty that things will continue as usual and that the CCSU campus “remains a safe environment for all.”

Dukes was released after posting $450,000 bail.

