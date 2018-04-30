Cool today with chance of showers; Feels like summer mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A storm system that has been slowly spinning through the area will continue its slow exit on Monday. Thankfully, the unseasonably cool weather associated with it will also exit as well by Tuesday. Temps will then shoot up significantly, making us feel like summer outside. Wednesday and Thursday will be the 2 warmest days of the week, with the potential for a few 90 degree readings possible!

Friday will be cooler, but current models suggest enough instability in place to spawn some thunderstorms. Based on current data (which is still some 6 days out, so take it with a grain of salt), there is the potential for a strong storm or two. The cold frontal boundary that will trigger these storms will likely bring an end to the 80s, but temps will likely stay around the 70s through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a shower. High: mid 50's.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Upper 70's. Upper 60s for the shoreline due to seabreeze.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid 80's. Low 70's shoreline due to seabreeze.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, summer-feel. High: Upper 80’s. Mid 70's shoreline due to seabreeze.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s. Mid 70s shoreline.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 70s

