Eight people displaced after fire rips through Hartford housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Eight people were forced from their homes after flames tore through their housing complex.

Crews responded to 932 Garden Street in Hartford at about 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. They encountered thick, black smoke and heavy flames shooting up and out of the building.

Firefighters initially started with an interior attack, but had to pull out once the roof started to collapse. They were able to safely extinguish the remainder of the blaze from the outside.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. The Special Services Unit is assisting the eight residents who were displaced.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen, before quickly spreading across the first and second floors of the residence.

The Hartford Fire Marshal's office is working to determine what ignited the blaze.