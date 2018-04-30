× Evacuation in place in Stamford neighborhood after chemical truck overturns

STAMFORD — The City of Stamford has ordered an immediate mandatory evacuation near an industrial park due to a hazmat spill.

The Stamford Fire Department said an evacuation is in place in that neighborhood after a tanker truck overturned. The truck contained 34,000 pounds of methyl methacrylate, a chemical used to create resins and plastics.

The incident happened at 391 Fairfield Avenue in Stamford. Officials said that the driver of the truck was trying to make a U-turn when it tipped over. There were no visible leaks coming from the truck.

The chemical is extremely flammable, so the fire department put an initial evacuation zone in place. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured, and no one in the immediate area was reported to be sickened or injured.

State Police, Stamford EMS, fire, and police are all at the scene including DEEP. The Fire Chief of Stamford mentioned that the scene would not be cleared for several hours.