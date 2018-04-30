How to avoid tick-borne illnesses lurking in your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- When most think about Lyme disease, they give outdoor tips to protect your body from a tick jumping on you.

But did you know, you could be contracting Bartonella directly from within your home? Lyme disease expert Dr. Tania Dempsey MD. shares what you need to know about this rising health threat and reveals how this virus may be transmitted from your furry friend.

If you are having symptoms that look like Lyme or Bartonella,or symptoms that no one can explain, and you test positive: have your pets tested as well. Vets are more in tune to Bartonella and it's a fairly easy test to do.