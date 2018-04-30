Looking to start a business? The Connecticut Small Business Development Center provides no-cost business advising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD —Looking to start or grow your business? The Connecticut Small Business Development Center is a resource many are not aware of. Open to entrepreneurs across the state, the Connecticut Small Business Development Center (CTSBDC) provides one-on-one confidential advisement to both brand new and growing businesses in all types of industries - all at no charge.

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and the University of Connecticut, CTSBDC assists local businesses throughout all stages of planning, development and management. Emily Carter, State Director of CTSBDC, was in the studio to talk about the center and what it offers to kick off Small Business Week on FOX61.

To learn more of how CTSBDC can help you, visit ctsbdc.com!