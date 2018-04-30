Man sets world-record after surfing 80-foot monster wave

PORTUGAL — There’s surfing, and then there’s big wave surfing.

Brazil’s Rodrigo Koxa has surfed the world’s biggest wave with a world-record 80-foot monster at the infamous Nazare break in Portugal.

Koxa’s gliding descent down the massive wall of water set a new official record for the largest wave ever surfed and earned him the prize for biggest wave of the year at the World Surf League Big Wave Awards in Southern California.

The ride, on November 8, 2017, was deemed to have overtaken Garrett McNamara’s record of a 78-foot wave at the same venue in 2011.

The Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award, which comes with a $25,000 prize, goes to the surfer who catches the largest wave of the year.

Hawaiian Paige Alms won the women’s big wave performance award, Ian Walsh took the ride of the year title for pulling into a cavernous tube at the legendary “Jaws” venue on Maui, while Andrew Cotton was honored with best wipeout of the year after a horrifying tumble that broke his back at Nazare in November.