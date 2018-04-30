National Concert Week: $20 tickets for select shows in Connecticut!
HARTFORD — Dreaming of seeing your favorite band in the state but it’s too expensive? Well, Live Nation in partnership with Ticketmaster is hosting a National Concert Week for select shows in the state with $20 tickets! It’s only while supplies last!
Check out available tickets here!
Participating venues are: XFINITY Theater, Toyota Oakdale Theater, Dome at the Oakdale Theater
Here is the list of participating shows:
Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria
Underoath
Yanni
Migos
Jason Aldean
Lamb of God
Imagine Dragons
Rascal Flatts
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Logic
Dead & Company
Poison
Kidz Bop Kids
Dua Lipa
Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case
David Blaine
Sam Hunt
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Warped Tour
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
Chris Brown
Avenged Sevenfold
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
Mullett
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Bill Maher
Counting Crows
311 & The Offspring
Godsmack & Shinedown
G-Eazy
Pentatonix
Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch
Jethro Tull
Niall Horan
Zac Brown Band
Australian Pink Floyd