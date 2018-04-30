× National Concert Week: $20 tickets for select shows in Connecticut!

HARTFORD — Dreaming of seeing your favorite band in the state but it’s too expensive? Well, Live Nation in partnership with Ticketmaster is hosting a National Concert Week for select shows in the state with $20 tickets! It’s only while supplies last!

Check out available tickets here!

Participating venues are: XFINITY Theater, Toyota Oakdale Theater, Dome at the Oakdale Theater

Here is the list of participating shows:

Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria

Underoath

Yanni

Migos

Jason Aldean

Lamb of God

Imagine Dragons

Rascal Flatts

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Logic

Dead & Company

Poison

Kidz Bop Kids

Dua Lipa

Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case

David Blaine

Sam Hunt

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Warped Tour

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

Chris Brown

Avenged Sevenfold

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

Mullett

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Bill Maher

Counting Crows

311 & The Offspring

Godsmack & Shinedown

G-Eazy

Pentatonix

Breaking Benjamin & Five Finger Death Punch

Jethro Tull

Niall Horan

Zac Brown Band

Australian Pink Floyd