One dead after single-car crash on I-84 in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Connecticut State Police said one person has died as the result of a crash on Interstate 84 east in Farmington Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said that the car, driven by 24-year-old Sherryann Haylett from Bloomfield, was driving on the highway, when she drove off the road to the right, and hit a guard rail before crashing into a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Traffic was rerouted off of Route 9 as the highway had closed down during the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of about 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.

#CTtraffic: I84 E x40 Farmington all lanes open. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 30, 2018