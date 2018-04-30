Over 50 teachers receive non-renewal notices in Stratford

STRATFORD — Dozens of teachers have learned that their contracts with the district will not be renewed.

In a release, Stratford Education Association (SEA) President Michael Fiorello, said officials are once again trying to solve the town’s budget problems on the backs of teachers.

“The decision today by Stratford’s superintendent and board of education to send non-renewal notices to 59 non-tenured teacher in the district is deeply troubling, especially since it was teachers who, just a few months ago, agreed to furloughs in order to help the town close a more than $700,000 budget deficit,” said Fiorello.

“In January, when teachers agreed to furloughs, we urged town officials to seek long-term solutions that would not jeopardize students and public education,” said SEA Secondary Vice President Kristen Record. “Instead, they are turning to teachers again. The town hasn’t even passed a budget yet and people are being told they are losing their jobs.”

According to the release, this past Thursday, the human resources department informed the SEA of its intent to issue non-renewal notices to an estimated 120 to 130 teachers.

“We expect that some untenured teachers will be told in the spring that their contracts are not being renewed,” said SEA Elementary Vice President Robin Julian. “This year, however, what we are experiencing is unprecedented.”

Fiorello said teachers should not be the ones continually asked to put out fires when budgetary problems ignite.

“We continue to do all we can for our students, we make sacrifices, we do more with less, but we can’t continue to jeopardize our education system.”

“We are calling on the town council and board of education to work with the superintendent and the SEA to come up with viable options that move Stratford forward, not backward,” said Julian.