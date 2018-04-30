× Teens in stolen car arrested after leading State Police on multi-town chase

GUILFORD — State Police say several teens were charged after they lead State Police on a multi-town chase on I-95 in a stolen car.

State Police say they were told by Westport Police that they were chasing two cars, one of them wanted in connection with several car break-ins in their town.

Westport PD said they were ending the chase at the edge of town, and that the cars were speeding down I-95 northbound.

DOT personnel were able to immediately find on the highway cameras two cars speeding on the highway near exit 25. Both cars were then seen to stop at exit 30 with all the teens getting into one of the cars, and abandoning the other.

DOT then tracked the car on I-95 as troopers caught up to them in the area of exits 43-44 in West Haven.

The car, a stolen silver Hyundai, continued to lead police on a chase until stop sticks stopped them in their tracks in the area of exit 59 in Guilford.

Four teens ranging in age from 14-18 were detained. The 18-year-old driver, Jordan Butler of Waterbury, was processed and held on a $25,000 bond and will be in court Tuesday.

The other three teens were issued juvenile summons and released to their parents.