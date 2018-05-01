Another ‘Pizza Rat’ spotted dragging slice across subway floor

Pizza Rat is back!

A subway rodent was once again spotted with a full slice of cheese pizza at a Manhattan train station, online video of the occurrence showed Fox News reports.

Footage posted to Instagram by user @michaelcourant shows the rat tugging the filthy slice down the middle of the subway tracks on the 6 line at the Lexington Avenue-59th Street station.

“I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! I repeat: I JUST SAW PIZZA RAT! Lexington Ave./59th Street on the downtown 6 track #Blessed,” Michael Courant captioned the 37-second clip posted to the social media site Sunday.

The rat is seen strategically and relentlessly dragging the slice backward.

Instagram users got a kick out of the pizza rat phenomenon.

A similar video of a rat pulling a pizza slice down a train staircase at the East Village’s First Avenue station on the L line went viral back in 2015.

Full story at Fox News.