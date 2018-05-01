Border patrol agents find an abandoned duffel bag — with a tiger inside it

Border patrol agents found an abandoned duffel bag with a tiger cub inside it on the US-Mexico border.

Border patrol agents are used to seeing many strange things on the US-Mexico border.

However, when they came across an abandoned black duffel bag Monday, they had to do a double take.

While on duty, the agents saw three people attempting to enter the Unites States illegally, through Brownsville, Texas.

The men dropped the bag as they fled back to Mexico.

When agents approached, they found an unconscious male tiger stuffed inside.

The nearly four-month-old cub appeared sedated and was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

