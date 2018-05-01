× Connecticut one of least fun states in America? One study says so

HARTFORD — If you’re trying to find a state to have the most fun possible, Connecticut isn’t a place you should consider, well according to one recent study.

According to WalletHub, Connecticut ranked 38th most fun state in America.

“In order to determine the most fun states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories, “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife,” said WalletHub.

WalletHub said they evaluated those categories using 26 relevant metrics.

“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 indicating the greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective options,” said WalletHub. “We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.”

Coming in at number one overall was California, followed by New York, Nevada, Florida and Illinois to round out the top five.

When it comes to the number one state for nightlife, Nevada was ranked number one, where Connecticut ranked 39th. Connecticut was rated as one of the worst access to national parks (47th) and most marinas per capital (tied for No. 1).

Massachusetts was highest rated state in New England at 21, followed by Connecticut.

