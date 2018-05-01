× Crews fight overnight fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — Officials say they had help as they fought a fire in the early morning hours in Mansfield.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Mansfield fire crews got a call for a garage fire at 5 Old Mill Court. When they arrived, they found a fire burning where a small chicken coop was next to a garage. The fire had spread into the garage.

The homeowners were home at the time, but no injuries were reported. The fire did not extend into the house.

Crews from UConn, WIllimantic, Tolland, and South Coventry helped to cover the fire houses.

It’s unknown at this time if any chickens were injured or killed in the fire.