Derby police looking for burglary suspects that target seniors

DERBY — Police looking for help in finding a burglary/credit card fraud suspect who they believe stole from senior citizens.

Derby police said an older, thin build, black male subject posed as a contractor or flower delivery person to gain access to senior living residences or communities in an effort to burglarize those locations.

They said once inside the facility the suspect would often enter the apartments of elderly persons who are sleeping, and said he was there to fix a water leak from the floor above. The suspect would then steal wallets and jewelry from the residents and uses their credit cards to purchase electronics and designer clothing items

Police said the suspect may have committed a similar crime in other states.

If you have information, please call your local State Police barracks or local police department. You could also text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential.

The Connecticut State Police is urging the public to be aware of anyone attempting to gain access to their homes or business under false or suspicious pretenses.