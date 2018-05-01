Dirt bikers threaten driver, take off on New Haven cops

The daredevil dirt bike season began with a vroom as renegade riders surrounded a driver’s car, then surrounded a cop car, before zooming away through a park.

The incident unfolded over about 90 minutes Sunday, according to the New Haven Independent.

Here’s what happened, according to Assistant Police Chief Racheal Cain:

A group of dirt bike and ATV riders were traveling recklessly in the area of Kimberly Avenue and Ella Grasso Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. A husband and wife were in a car; the woman became visibly upset about the danger.

One of the riders noticed this. He wasn’t pleased. He stopped, kicked the car door. He picked up a rock, threatened to throw it at the couple. He and his compatriots circled the car.

Read more here.