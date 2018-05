× East Hartford PD: Woman flees police with 2 kids in car; crashes into river

EAST HARTFORD — East Hartford police said a woman fled police with two kids in the car then crashed into a river on Burnside Avenue Tuesday night.

According to East Hartford police, no one was injured.

#BREAKING per #EastHartford PD. woman flees Police w/2 young kids in car. Vehicle crashes into river off burnside ave @FOX61News . No one injured. pic.twitter.com/CycHb4SV3L https://t.co/NZp7jhHKxh — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) May 2, 2018

No other details have been released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.