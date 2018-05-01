Fairfield car thieves nabbed following police pursuit crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Two Bridgeport teens were arrested by Fairfield police early Tuesday morning after they stole a car, engaged police in a pursuit and then crashed right near the Bridgeport line.

It all played out just before 3 a.m.

"I looked out the front door there’s three they look like men that are going up and down people's driveways," said a 911 caller to Fairfield dispatch.

"Good thing is that a woman was woken up by her dog," said Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara of the 911 caller. "She recognized it to be something strange and was able to call us in a timely fashion."

"They are across the street at Dudley (Drive)," said the 911 caller.

MacNamara said that the caller "did a lot of things right, gave us a lot of information, stayed on the line."

"I think they might have just taken somebody’s car," the caller told the dispatcher.

The car came from one of her neighbor's driveways on Dudley Drive.

"They took a right on Mill Plain," the 911 caller said, before noting that police were now on the stolen car's tail.

A police pursuit ensued, lasting several miles.

"Constantly, officers weigh risk versus reward when it comes to a pursuit," said MacNamara.

After having their tires flattened by spike strips laid out by Fairfield police, the car crashed into a utility pole, near the intersection of Tunxis Hill Road and King's Highway East (Rt. 1), right on the Bridgeport line.

"We do know that one of the occupants was arrested a month or two ago, in Bridgeport, in one of our stolen cars," said MacNamara.

Chiefs across the state, MacNamara said, want to start a dialogue about how to deter juveniles from continuing this potentially deadly trend.

"When our officers encounter some of these juveniles, throughout the state, their general understanding is that they (juveniles) are not gonna be held accountable for it," said MacNamara.

The two teens issued summonses will appear in juvenile court, May 15th.

This incident involved one of the three cars stolen from Fairfield homes early Tuesday. The other two were swiped from the same family.