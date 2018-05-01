Father gets flack for making son carry sign admitting to bullying

VOLUSIA COUNTY Florida — Most parents teach their children not to bully and if they do, a punishment usually follows or an apology to the kid who was bullied.

A dad in Florida is getting a lot of attention on social media for the way he taught his son that bullying is not acceptable.

Michael Yager said he was outraged after finding out his son bullied several classmates.

So as a punishment he made his son hold up a sign on the side of the road that said “I am a bully, honk if you hate bullies”.

It didn’t take long for people to notice. Some supported the father while others didn’t agree.

“I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book.” Michael Yager. “In my mind, i was doing the right thing, but i guess you cannot please everybody.”

Yager’s son says he learned a valuable lesson.

A recent study says that one out of every five student report being bullied at school.