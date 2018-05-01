× Good Samaritans, ROTC members help victims of firey crash in California

LOS ANGELES — Four people were injured, two critically, after a big rig and car crashed on the 405 freeway in California, KTLA reports.

Video showed Good Samaritans along with ROTC member sfrom UCLA helping the victims of the crash as rescue crews arrived.

The crash happened when a truck carrying concrete collided with a vehicle on the northbound 405 freeway on Monday, according to CHP.

Video from the scene shows a car crushed underneath the truck, which had overturned near the center divider. Large chunks of rocks and other debris spilled over onto the southbound lanes.

“I truly believe they saved his life…To them, we say thank you very much,” CHP Sgt. Jose Ahumada told KTLA.

