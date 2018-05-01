× Gov. Malloy announces long-term partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat

GROTON — Governor Malloy announced today a partnerhsip with General Dynamics Electric Boat that aims at helping the company bring nearly 1,900 jobs to the state by 2034.

The Governor’s office says that the state’s investment will allow EB to maintani its position as the highest-quality provider of submarines to the U.S. Navy, capturing additional overhaul and repair work while continuing the delivery of the Virginia Class submarines.

“Since the American Revolution, the Provision State has earned its reputation as the Submarine Capitol of the World, thanks to our ingenuity and ceaseless resolve,” Governor Malloy said. “From helicopters, to fighter jets and submarines, Connecticut is a worldwide leader in aerospace and defense manufacturing. Our state’s partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat will ensure that thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs continue to grow for years to come. This isn’t just a good deal for southeastern Connecticut, it’s a good deal for residents across the state, where over 700 supply chain companies with locations in over 100 towns will see increased demand from the best submarine maker in the world.”

“This is good news that will create jobs and strengthen the relationship between Electric Boat and the state of Connecticut for decades to come,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “Connecticut has proudly been home to Electric Boat for more than a century. I commend Governor Malloy, President Geiger, and their teams for ensuring EB’s continued leadership on defense.”

“Since the American Revolution, the Provision State has earned its reputation as the Submarine Capitol of the World, thanks to our ingenuity and ceaseless resolve,” Governor Malloy said. “From helicopters, to fighter jets and submarines, Connecticut is a worldwide leader in aerospace and defense manufacturing. Our state’s partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat will ensure that thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs continue to grow for years to come. This isn’t just a good deal for southeastern Connecticut, it’s a good deal for residents across the state, where over 700 supply chain companies with locations in over 100 towns will see increased demand from the best submarine maker in the world.”

“This is good news that will create jobs and strengthen the relationship between Electric Boat and the state of Connecticut for decades to come,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “Connecticut has proudly been home to Electric Boat for more than a century. I commend Governor Malloy, President Geiger, and their teams for ensuring EB’s continued leadership on defense.”