× Gov. Malloy’s 32 judge nominations in final year draw criticism

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominations of 32 judges over the past month are drawing scrutiny at the state Capitol.

Republican lawmakers question the number of jobs the Democratic governor is offering in his final year in office, as well as the new costs that would be added amid a budget deficit.

Many of the nominations are up for votes in the state House and Senate this week. House lawmakers on Monday approved nearly a dozen nominees for Superior Court judges by slim party line votes, with Republicans opposing them on the grounds of cost — not qualifications.

Malloy says the current number of judges — about 160 — is the lowest in a decade and there will still be 21 judge vacancies when he leaves office.